GXChain 価格(GXC)
GXChain（GXC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.431344 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 32.35M USD です。GXC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な GXChain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.41K USD
です- GXChain 1日内の価格変動率は +5.62%
です- 循環供給量は 75.00M USD です
MEXCで GXC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GXC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の GXChain から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.02294053 です。
過去30日間における GXChain から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0501185926 です。
過去60日間における GXChain から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0879127382 です。
過去90日間における GXChain から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.099800457601817 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02294053
|+5.62%
|30日
|$ +0.0501185926
|+11.62%
|60日
|$ +0.0879127382
|+20.38%
|90日
|$ +0.099800457601817
|+30.10%
GXChain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.87%
+5.62%
+0.72%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
From the developers at Gongxinbao (GXB) comes GXChain, a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, being the first exchange of its kind in the world. The GXS data exchange does not cache personal data, offering its customers privacy. In addition, the exchange protects data copyright, preventing data fraud and counterfeiting and supports bilateral anonymous transactions. The GXS data exchange, which was commercialized on September 24, 2017, can be used for data exchanging in any industry. Currently, the platform offers solutions for enterprises that engage in network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banks. GXChain is a blockchain that supports the development of a great number of applications. Unlike other public chains, GXChain does not only support smart contract or blockchain as a service (BaaS) but also delivers many exclusive services, such as ID verification, multi-dimensional data, KYC, and swift login. GXChain currently has 100,000 TPS, which can support most business applications, and it also supports issuing new assets. The second application based on GXChain, GXB Decentralized App (Dapp), deals with personal credit management and face to face credit verification. GXChain employs delegate proof of stake (DPoS) for record tracking on the blockchain and proof of credit share (PoCS) for data exchange consensus. Minqiang Huang is the Founder and CEO, having more than 10 years of experience in data exchange, blockchain, and financial technology. He first became interested in cryptocurrency back in 2012, and since then he started several projects in this market. He was the former CTO at Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd, and Director of financial services of HAKIM UNIQUE. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Shandong University of Science and Technology, and his master in management at Hong Kong Finance and Economics College. Guojun Tu is the Co-founder and Vice President, and is a serial entrepreneur, having over 21 years of experience in the field of information security, financial transactions, and computer science. Guojun activated as a senior executive at 3 public traded IT company. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Hunan University.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 GXC を AUD に
A$0.6901504
|1 GXC を GBP に
￡0.34076176
|1 GXC を EUR に
€0.41409024
|1 GXC を USD に
$0.431344
|1 GXC を MYR に
RM1.93242112
|1 GXC を TRY に
₺15.20056256
|1 GXC を JPY に
¥67.8504112
|1 GXC を RUB に
₽43.66063968
|1 GXC を INR に
₹36.7073744
|1 GXC を IDR に
Rp6,957.16031632
|1 GXC を PHP に
₱25.25950464
|1 GXC を EGP に
￡E.22.02873808
|1 GXC を BRL に
R$2.67001936
|1 GXC を CAD に
C$0.61682192
|1 GXC を BDT に
৳51.60599616
|1 GXC を NGN に
₦667.71188512
|1 GXC を UAH に
₴18.15095552
|1 GXC を VES に
Bs21.998544
|1 GXC を PKR に
Rs120.31909536
|1 GXC を KZT に
₸225.24352336
|1 GXC を THB に
฿14.76490512
|1 GXC を TWD に
NT$14.09632192
|1 GXC を CHF に
Fr0.38389616
|1 GXC を HKD に
HK$3.34722944
|1 GXC を MAD に
.د.م4.34363408