Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) トケノミクス

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) 情報

What Is Gunstar Metaverse? Gunstar Metaverse is a massively multiplayer online role-playing (RPG) and turn-based strategy NFT Game that gives you the real value of enjoyment and excitement in gaming and the real value provided through the blockchain platform.

Gunstar Metaverse is a cyber-prone game for professional gamers or any kinds of users to test their skills and corporate with their correspondents in an attempt to create the “ultimate-high” shoot, or even have the golden opportunities to engage in so-called whirlwind intellectual games to gain unforgettable victory.

Gunstar Metaverse and Fantasy StarWorld will also imbue players with the experience of reality-based adventures, something that goes beyond what a mere tactic game usually offers. Enthusiasm, thrilling anticipation while playing are core to allure customers’ interest."

公式ウェブサイト：
https://gunstar.io/

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 77.05K
総供給量：
$ 400.00M
循環供給量：
$ 336.09M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 91.70K
史上最高値：
$ 1.49
過去最安値：
$ 0.00020897
現在の価格：
$ 0.00022924
Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GSTS トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

GSTS トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

GSTS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GSTS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

GSTS 価格予測

GSTS の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の GSTS 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。