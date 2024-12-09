Groestlcoin 価格(GRS)
Groestlcoin（GRS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.538244 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 46.55M USD です。GRS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Groestlcoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 26.66M USD
です- Groestlcoin 1日内の価格変動率は -9.20%
です- 循環供給量は 86.49M USD です
MEXCで GRS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GRS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Groestlcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0545926219797007 です。
過去30日間における Groestlcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.2849225293 です。
過去60日間における Groestlcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.2895184334 です。
過去90日間における Groestlcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0545926219797007
|-9.20%
|30日
|$ +0.2849225293
|+52.94%
|60日
|$ +0.2895184334
|+53.79%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Groestlcoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.76%
-9.20%
+2.30%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is Groestlcoin? Groestlcoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency created in 2014. Designed for everyday use, Groestlcoin features an average block time of one minute, as opposed to Bitcoin's ten. As a consequence, it has a maximum total supply that will cap out at 105 million coins, as opposed to the 21 million for Bitcoin. The main idea of creating Groestlcoin was to establish an electronic payment model that was purely based on mathematical proof. It uses the proof of work system (POW) to facilitate secure online money transactions. This is a system that is independent of influence from centralized authorities. How does it work? Groestlcoin is mined using the Groestl algorithm. Groestl was chosen as one of the five finalists of the NIST hash function competition. It uses the same S-box as AES in a custom construction. The cryptocurrency operates as open source software on a peer-to-peer model (transactions take place directly between the payer and payee). This means that no trusted intermediary such a bank or PayPal is required to verify the details of the sender and receiver. Rather, the transactions are verified by nodes (the network of computers/users spread globally) and recorded in an open ledger. What does it aim to solve? With a shorter block period than Bitcoin, Groestlcoin aims to be more functional for everyday payments. Merchants don’t need to wait 10 minutes to confirm whether or not they have received their payment. The reduction in hashrate intensity also gave Groestlcoin an opportunity to be mined by individuals with less computing power. However, companies and teams have created ASICs for Groestlcoin, albeit at a higher cost than creating ASICs for Bitcoin. Rather than just a simple fork, Groestlcoin also works to adopt developments and additions inspired from discussions surrounding the Bitcoin network, and was actually one of the first adopters to several key features such as Segregated Witness (SegWit) and the Lightning Network.
