Grizzly.fi is a Liquidity Aggregator on the Binance Smart Chain. It launched on the 8th of August 2022. Its goal is to make DeFi accessible for everyone and to generate a predictable income on its users crypto assets.
The Grizzly Honey token does not have a maximum supply and is minted only when users are using Grizzly.fi. This way it ensures to have a sustainable inflation while making sure to be able to always reward its users. Grizzly.fi aims to be the hub of Liquidity Mining and continually adds new strategies to generate yields.
On Grizzly.fi, users don't have to compound manually because Grizzly.fi comes with an auto-compounding feature.
The smart contracts have been audited by four different companies for its initial release.
The Grizzly Honey Token is the revenue sharing token of Grizzly.fi. Every time the smart contracts auto-compounds for its users, 50% of the auto-compounded amount gets distributed amongst GHNY stakers. The 50%, which were not auto-compounded, get compensated by GHNY tokens.
For long-term believers in the project there is the Grizzly Farming Strategy. In the Grizzly Strategy all of the rewards are used to buy-back GHNY tokens, which are then automatically staked.
Grizzly Honey (GHNY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Grizzly Honey (GHNY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Grizzly Honey (GHNY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GHNY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GHNY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GHNY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GHNY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
