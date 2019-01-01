Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) トケノミクス
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) 情報
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto
NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space.
At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market.
From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision.
The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NORDO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NORDO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NORDO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NORDO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
NORDO 価格予測
NORDO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の NORDO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。