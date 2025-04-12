Greenland Rare Bear 価格(NORDO)
Greenland Rare Bear（NORDO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00191153 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.91M USD です。NORDO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Greenland Rare Bear 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Greenland Rare Bear 1日内の価格変動率は +13.82%
です- 循環供給量は 999.98M USD です
本日の Greenland Rare Bear から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00023214 です。
過去30日間における Greenland Rare Bear から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0049770541 です。
過去60日間における Greenland Rare Bear から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Greenland Rare Bear から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00023214
|+13.82%
|30日
|$ +0.0049770541
|+260.37%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Greenland Rare Bear の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.06%
+13.82%
+112.50%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
