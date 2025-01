Green Beli ( GRBE ) とは何か

Green Beli was founded in 2019 with a mission to reduce plastic waste, promote a green lifestyle and raise the community's environmental awareness through media campaigns. As a part of the Green Beli project, the Green Beli NFT Game was conceived of to utilize the cryptocurrency platform to raise funds for such eco-activities. To join the game, you need to buy and own GRBE tokens and NFT items released exclusively by the project. Green Beli commits at least 30% of revenue from the sales of tree seeds, land & NFT items, OR 10% of the total Green Beli Ecosystem Fund, to go to the chosen cause. Accordingly, not only can you make good profits from participating in the game, you will also indirectly contribute to supporting activities that benefit the environment.

Green Beli(GRBE)素材 公式ウェブサイト