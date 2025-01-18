Greelance 価格($GRL)
Greelance（$GRL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0040836 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$GRL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Greelance 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 346.46K USD
です- Greelance 1日内の価格変動率は +12.18%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $GRL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $GRL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Greelance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004433 です。
過去30日間における Greelance から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000747637 です。
過去60日間における Greelance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0068113945 です。
過去90日間における Greelance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0029971150492473678 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0004433
|+12.18%
|30日
|$ -0.0000747637
|-1.83%
|60日
|$ +0.0068113945
|+166.80%
|90日
|$ +0.0029971150492473678
|+275.85%
Greelance の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.49%
+12.18%
+20.51%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Greelance is an innovative freelance platform powered by AI and blockchain technology. It offers low-fee transactions, profit-sharing through its native token, and fosters a vibrant community. With a focus on fair compensation, active user engagement, and cutting-edge solutions, Greelance aims to revolutionize the freelance industry. What makes your project unique? Greelance stands out by seamlessly combining AI, blockchain, and community collaboration. Its low fees, profit-sharing through the native token, and transparent governance offer freelancers a fair and lucrative ecosystem. With an emphasis on innovation, empowerment, and meaningful connections, Greelance redefines freelancing for the modern era. History of your project. Commencing development in 2022, Greelance embarked on its mission to reshape freelancing. Infused with AI and blockchain, the platform's ongoing journey signifies a transformative force in the making. Anticipated to launch soon, Greelance is set to introduce a groundbreaking approach to freelancing, underpinned by advanced technological capabilities. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for? The Greelance token ($GRL) serves as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, facilitating seamless transactions, low-fee interactions, and rewarding active participants. Token holders gain access to the platform's features, profit-sharing opportunities, and engagement in the decentralized governance model, enhancing their freelancing experience within the Greelance community.
