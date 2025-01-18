Grave 価格(GRVE)
Grave（GRVE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00327552 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。GRVE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Grave 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 80.98 USD
です- Grave 1日内の価格変動率は -5.03%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の Grave から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000173618447360538 です。
過去30日間における Grave から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004036302 です。
過去60日間における Grave から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006972838 です。
過去90日間における Grave から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000831895980103384 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000173618447360538
|-5.03%
|30日
|$ -0.0004036302
|-12.32%
|60日
|$ -0.0006972838
|-21.28%
|90日
|$ -0.0000831895980103384
|-2.47%
Grave の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.19%
-5.03%
-3.98%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"$GRVE is CRC-20 governance and utility token for the Croskull Metaverse ecosystem. Utility: Game Governance Currency The following uses $GRVE as a currency in the CroSkull Metaverse Ecosystem - Buying Season Eggs to mint your own combat pets. - Write your personal story directly in your NFT. - Purchasing in-game assets such as consumables (Weapons, Crystals, Gems, Miscellaneous). * - Vote proposal (DAO). - Staking in the Bank to increase yield. (Yield Farm). Governance The Croskull team is planning to adopt a governance system to allow Croskull NFT to become a decentralized autonomous organization. $GRVE will be the governance token for the community to do proposal votings. The Croskull team will start with a centralized operation first, and gradually pivot to a decentralized project to ensure the project starts off strong basis. Tokenomics Total Supply: 45,990,000 GRAVE Distribution STAKING 22.995.000 50% Will be released gradually based on our staking season system. BANK FARM 11.497.500 25% Will be released gradually based on our season system. TEAM 5.748.750 12.5% Will be locked up for 18 months from TGE and then 10% will be released per month over 10 months. MARKETING 2.759.400 6% Will be used for marketing whenever it is needed. EVENT 2.759.400 6% Will be used for events whenever it is needed. LIQUIDITY POOL 229.950 0,5% Will be used for adding starting liquidity to DEX $GRVE Earning per season In total there are 6,666 Croskull + 333 Evoskull and a distribution of: 22,995 $GRAVE per day, for a total of 2,299,500 MAX $GRAVE per season (100 days). The $GRAVE not redeemed during the Season (CroSkull and EvoSkull not staked) will be Burned. SEASONS There are currently 10 Seasons of 100 days each. Each season has available: 2.299.500 $GRAVE for staking and 1.149.750 $GRVE for the Bank the $GRVE not redeemed by the CroSkull and EvoSkull holder will be burned at the end of the season. Any purchase made in the CroSkull ecosystem with the $GRAVE will burn the token, to decrease its circulation and increase its value to the Hodlers. After 10 Seasons (1000 DAYS) The distribution of all Grave will be completed, the token will become in effect a Governance Token for our DAO and the management will be in the hands of the Hodlers, they will have a say in all aspects regarding the CroSkull Metaverse. The adventures will continue generating more Souls and other rewards in NFT, also the Hodlers of $Grave will have more benefits on rewards. "
