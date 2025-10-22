Golden Donkey 価格(GDK)
+0.56%
+6.00%
+35.64%
+35.64%
Golden Donkey (GDK) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、GDK は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。GDK の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、GDK は過去1時間で +0.56%、過去24時間で +6.00% 、過去7日間で +35.64% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Golden Donkey の現在の時価総額は $ 1.10M、24時間取引高は -- です。GDK の循環供給量は 10.00B、総供給量は 10000000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 1.10M です。
本日の Golden Donkey から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Golden Donkey から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Golden Donkey から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Golden Donkey から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.00%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Golden Donkey, often referred to by its token symbol GDK, presents itself as a crypto / memecoin project with ambitions to blend meme / community culture with real revenue streams.
GDK is “more than a memecoin” and seeks to distinguish itself by building a token ecosystem around NFTs, staking, profit sharing, and decentralized governance.
GDK branding emphasizes enthusiastic community engagement, frequent announcements, and hype-style messaging (“It’s GDK Szn,” “History’s about to get a timestamp”).
GDK tokenomics are designed such that 97 % of net profits from casino partnerships will be distributed to GDK token stakers.
The plan is for GDK to partner with multiple online casinos over time (2 to 3 per year) to create recurring revenue for the community. GDK also uses a “swapper” mechanism charging a 1 % fee, half of which is burned forever and half of which is paid as lifetime rewards to NFT holders.
GDK also provides staking tiers (3-, 6-, 12-month locks), and for the “Legendary” tier, holders might receive up to 55 % of total casino profit share.
A central piece of Golden Donkey’s promise is its NFTs. GDK refers to its NFTs as “golden tickets” into the ecosystem. By owning the GDK NFT, holders become part of the “Donkey Hub” — a community / membership layer. The team sometimes releases mint codes that allow the NFTs to be minted at discounted rates. These codes are limited and may be hidden or revealed in social media posts or graphics. Minting involves paying in AVAX (Avalanche’s native token) and connecting via MetaMask or an EVM-compatible wallet.
GDK gives loyalty or follow-up airdrops for holders — for example, holders from the first collection (if they minted at least two NFTs) have reportedly received a “V2 airdrop.”
To be a member of the Donkey Hub, holders don’t need to “guess” or wait — the project has said simply holding qualifies you as a member.
Golden Donkey’s strategy heavily leans on community hype, participation, and momentum.
