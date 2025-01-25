GOLDAO 価格(GOLDAO)
GOLDAO（GOLDAO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02606607 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 18.26M USD です。GOLDAO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な GOLDAO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.71K USD
です- GOLDAO 1日内の価格変動率は -1.25%
です- 循環供給量は 700.80M USD です
MEXCで GOLDAO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GOLDAO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の GOLDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00032999073799532 です。
過去30日間における GOLDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0084444917 です。
過去60日間における GOLDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0156936795 です。
過去90日間における GOLDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.02623661357846662 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00032999073799532
|-1.25%
|30日
|$ -0.0084444917
|-32.39%
|60日
|$ -0.0156936795
|-60.20%
|90日
|$ -0.02623661357846662
|-50.16%
GOLDAO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.28%
-1.25%
-20.16%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Gold DAO is a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins. Gold DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that combines the traditional value of gold with blockchain technology, specifically through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). It utilizes GLD NFTs to tokenize real, high-quality gold bars stored in Switzerland, ensuring ownership of physical gold is transparent, secure, and easily transferable. These GLD NFTs, built on the ORIGYN protocol (https://www.origyn.com/), are triply audited by KPMG for utmost transparency and reliability. This system bypasses traditional financial intermediaries, making gold investment globally accessible and democratizing it for all, without geographic barriers. Gold DAO was initiated by DAO.Link (https://dao.link/), a company in Switzerland that launches and enables DAOs. Gold DAO transitioned to community governance via an SNS-DAO on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), allowing GLDGov token holders to steer its direction, granting holders voting rights and participation in decision-making to direct the project's future. The DAO voted through a proposal to give control for project development and daily operations to the team at DAO.Link. Participants in the governance process holding GLDGov tokens receive rewards and are incentivized for their active community involvement. An overview and all details to the tokenomics of the governance token GLDGov can be found on the Gold DAO Dashboard (https://dashboard.gold-dao.org/).
