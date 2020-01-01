Gold DAO (GOLDAO) トケノミクス
Gold DAO is a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins.
Gold DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that combines the traditional value of gold with blockchain technology, specifically through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). It utilizes GLD NFTs to tokenize real, high-quality gold bars stored in Switzerland, ensuring ownership of physical gold is transparent, secure, and easily transferable. These GLD NFTs, built on the ORIGYN protocol (https://www.origyn.com/), are triply audited by KPMG for utmost transparency and reliability. This system bypasses traditional financial intermediaries, making gold investment globally accessible and democratizing it for all, without geographic barriers.
Gold DAO was initiated by DAO.Link (https://dao.link/), a company in Switzerland that launches and enables DAOs. Gold DAO transitioned to community governance via an SNS-DAO on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), allowing GLDGov token holders to steer its direction, granting holders voting rights and participation in decision-making to direct the project's future. The DAO voted through a proposal to give control for project development and daily operations to the team at DAO.Link.
Participants in the governance process holding GLDGov tokens receive rewards and are incentivized for their active community involvement. An overview and all details to the tokenomics of the governance token GLDGov can be found on the Gold DAO Dashboard (https://dashboard.gold-dao.org/).
Gold DAO (GOLDAO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Gold DAO (GOLDAO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GOLDAO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GOLDAO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GOLDAO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GOLDAO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
