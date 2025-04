GOHOME ( GOHOME ) とは何か

$GOHOME is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that emerged from a humorous incident involving the White House website in January 2025. On January 22, 2025, the White House removed its Spanish-language page, replacing it with a "go home" button beneath a 404 error message, which was later updated to "go to home page." This event sparked the creation of the $GOHOME meme, symbolizing a lighthearted take on personal boundaries and societal norms. $GOHOME is a community-driven token built on the Solana blockchain, known for its fast transaction speeds and low fees. The project aims to foster a fun, inclusive space where individuals can unite around a common symbol without financial expectations or political agendas. It emphasizes the importance of personal and societal boundaries, celebrating freedom of expression through humor.

