Godcoin (GOD) トケノミクス
Godcoin (GOD) 情報
Godcoin ($GOD) is the native token of InfiniGods and the Valhalla Protocol, which is powering the future of Mobile Gaming applications and infrastructure.
The Valhalla Foundation has partnered with InfiniGods, the leading Web3 mobile gaming studio, to launch Godcoin ($GOD)—a token designed to revolutionize mobile gaming. $GOD aims to transform the mobile gaming experience for millions of players by introducing innovative gameplay, new economic models, enhanced player experiences, industry-disrupting blockchain infrastructure, and more.
Mobile Gaming is the largest entertainment industry in the world, with over 2 billion people playing games on their smartphones daily, contributing to an annual expenditure exceeding $150 billion. Yet, it's stagnant and ripe for disruption.
Enter $GOD and InfiniGods.
InfiniGods is a free-to-play Web3 mobile gaming studio specializing in mythological-themed games and cutting-edge mobile gaming infrastructure. Founded in December 2021, InfiniGods has become the market leader in Web3 mobile gaming, driven by the success of its flagship title, King of Destiny. King Of Destiny is the leading Web3 mobile title in the “Luck Battle” category (e.g. MonopolyGo & CoinMaster), which is the fastest growing and highest monetizing genre in mobile.
More broadly, $GOD powers the Valhalla Protocol, an infrastructure stack that unlocks transformative blockchain capabilities for millions of players, developers, advertisers, and more. The Valhalla Protocol is a comprehensive toolkit designed to allow developers to integrate web3 features seamlessly into any mobile game.
InfiniGods’ founding team includes key members with experience at Facebook, Scopely, and Machine Zone. To date, the company has raised $17.3 million in funding, including an $8 million seed round in early 2022 led by Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, and Animoca Brands. This was followed by an $8 million Series A investment in Q4 2023, funded entirely by Pantera Capital. In Q3 2024, InfiniGods raised a $1.3 million strategic round led by Arete Capital, with participation from LiquidX, Seedphrase, Grail.eth, Mando (Rekt), Max Crown (Co-Founder, MoonPay), and other notable figures in the crypto industry.
Godcoin (GOD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Godcoin (GOD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Godcoin (GOD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Godcoin (GOD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GOD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GOD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GOD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GOD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
