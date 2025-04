GM Frens ( GM ) とは何か

GM has rapidly become a widely recognized greeting within the crypto community, symbolizing camaraderie and shared experiences among enthusiasts worldwide. Originally a simple salutation, it has evolved into a digital expression of solidarity, embodying the collective spirit of those navigating the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies. Whether it’s early morning or late at night, saying “GM” is a way of acknowledging the community, signaling a sense of unity, and embracing the shared journey through the ever-evolving crypto landscape. The GM token is designed to embody this spirit of connection and engagement. With a total supply of 69,420,000,000 tokens, it is positioned to spread across the crypto space with energy and momentum. All of the token's supply has been added to the liquidity pool, ensuring transparency and trust within the ecosystem. In addition, GM features a tax-free structure, making transactions seamless and user-friendly, while also offering a layer of reassurance by burning liquidity to prevent any concerns about potential rug pulls.

