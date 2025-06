Global Coin Research (GCR) 情報

Global Coin Research is a social currency (cryptocurrency) for the Global Coin Research community of readers, writers and community members.

The end goal for the $GCR token is to create a community whereby writers and contributors in the GCR community are supported directly by the consumers. The core of the community are these attributes: 1) Curious; 2) Entrepreneurial; 3) Supportive; 4) Inclusive; 5)Integrous; 6)Crypto native and crypto explorers