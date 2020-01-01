Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) トケノミクス
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) 情報
$GSC (Girls Smoking Cigs) represents a cultural shift in the memecoin space, challenging both crypto and societal norms. While the memecoin landscape has increasingly gravitated toward short-term speculation, $GSC draws inspiration from the original 'hodl' philosophy - but with a rebellious twist. The project transforms hodl's concept of 'conviction' into one of 'addiction,' playing on the irresistible nature of both cigarettes and cultural rebellion. The project emerged from recognizing a significant gap in crypto culture: the lack of authentic, non-objectified female representation in memecoins. $GSC captures the essence of feminine rebellion against societal double standards, particularly how women face disproportionate judgment for the same behaviors accepted in men - symbolized through the act of smoking. Beyond its satirical surface, $GSC taps into a powerful aesthetic and cultural movement, celebrating women who reject arbitrary social constraints. The project resonates with a global community of individuals who appreciate both the artistic appeal of the imagery and its deeper commentary on gender dynamics in both traditional and crypto spaces. While other 'female-themed' tokens often resort to objectification, $GSC stands apart by embodying genuine empowerment through defiance, making it uniquely positioned in both the memecoin space and broader cultural conversation.
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Girls Smoking Cigs (GSC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GSC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GSC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GSC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GSC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。