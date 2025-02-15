Girls Smoking Cigs ロゴ

Girls Smoking Cigs（GSC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00064124 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 641.76K USD です。GSC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Girls Smoking Cigs 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 266.52K USD
です- Girls Smoking Cigs 1日内の価格変動率は -13.55%
です- 循環供給量は 999.89M USD です

MEXCで GSC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GSC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。

本日の Girls Smoking Cigs から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000100585785959328 です。
過去30日間における Girls Smoking Cigs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Girls Smoking Cigs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Girls Smoking Cigs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ -0.000100585785959328-13.55%
30日$ 0--
60日$ 0--
90日$ 0--

Girls Smoking Cigs の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：

市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：

$GSC (Girls Smoking Cigs) represents a cultural shift in the memecoin space, challenging both crypto and societal norms. While the memecoin landscape has increasingly gravitated toward short-term speculation, $GSC draws inspiration from the original 'hodl' philosophy - but with a rebellious twist. The project transforms hodl's concept of 'conviction' into one of 'addiction,' playing on the irresistible nature of both cigarettes and cultural rebellion. The project emerged from recognizing a significant gap in crypto culture: the lack of authentic, non-objectified female representation in memecoins. $GSC captures the essence of feminine rebellion against societal double standards, particularly how women face disproportionate judgment for the same behaviors accepted in men - symbolized through the act of smoking. Beyond its satirical surface, $GSC taps into a powerful aesthetic and cultural movement, celebrating women who reject arbitrary social constraints. The project resonates with a global community of individuals who appreciate both the artistic appeal of the imagery and its deeper commentary on gender dynamics in both traditional and crypto spaces. While other 'female-themed' tokens often resort to objectification, $GSC stands apart by embodying genuine empowerment through defiance, making it uniquely positioned in both the memecoin space and broader cultural conversation.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

