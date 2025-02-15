Girls Smoking Cigs 価格(GSC)
Girls Smoking Cigs（GSC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00064124 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 641.76K USD です。GSC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Girls Smoking Cigs 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 266.52K USD
です- Girls Smoking Cigs 1日内の価格変動率は -13.55%
です- 循環供給量は 999.89M USD です
MEXCで GSC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GSC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Girls Smoking Cigs から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000100585785959328 です。
過去30日間における Girls Smoking Cigs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Girls Smoking Cigs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Girls Smoking Cigs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000100585785959328
|-13.55%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Girls Smoking Cigs の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+5.16%
-13.55%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
$GSC (Girls Smoking Cigs) represents a cultural shift in the memecoin space, challenging both crypto and societal norms. While the memecoin landscape has increasingly gravitated toward short-term speculation, $GSC draws inspiration from the original 'hodl' philosophy - but with a rebellious twist. The project transforms hodl's concept of 'conviction' into one of 'addiction,' playing on the irresistible nature of both cigarettes and cultural rebellion. The project emerged from recognizing a significant gap in crypto culture: the lack of authentic, non-objectified female representation in memecoins. $GSC captures the essence of feminine rebellion against societal double standards, particularly how women face disproportionate judgment for the same behaviors accepted in men - symbolized through the act of smoking. Beyond its satirical surface, $GSC taps into a powerful aesthetic and cultural movement, celebrating women who reject arbitrary social constraints. The project resonates with a global community of individuals who appreciate both the artistic appeal of the imagery and its deeper commentary on gender dynamics in both traditional and crypto spaces. While other 'female-themed' tokens often resort to objectification, $GSC stands apart by embodying genuine empowerment through defiance, making it uniquely positioned in both the memecoin space and broader cultural conversation.
