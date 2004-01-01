Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) トケノミクス
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) 情報
Girl With A Pearl Earring (PEARL) Date created: 1665 Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" isn't just a painting-it's an emblem of cultural sophistication and artistic ingenuity. Departing from the confines of traditional portraiture, it delves into the realm of the 'tronie, a canvas where imagination reigns supreme. Here, we encounter a mesmerizing portrayal of a girl draped in exotic allure, her features adorned with an opulent turban and an audaciously large pearl. Vermeer's mastery of light is nothing short of transformative, casting an enchanting glow that delicately caresses the contours of the girl's face, illuminating her lips with a tantalizing radiance. And let's not forget the pearl-its luminosity serves as a beacon of Vermeer's unparalleled skill and vision. This masterpiece isn't just a stroke of artistic brilliance; it's a coveted treasure, valued not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its rarity and monetary worth, fetching millions on the market. Now, naturally, its worth is beyond measure; the Mauritshuis would never even consider parting with it. In fact, the last Vermeer sold publicly, back in 2004, fetched $30 million, but it pales in comparison to the exquisite beauty of "Girl with a Pearl Earring." It stands as a testament to Vermeer's enduring legacy and the enduring allure of artistic excellence. And now, it is on the Solana Blockchain.
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PEARL トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PEARL トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PEARL のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PEARL トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。