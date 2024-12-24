Gifto 価格(GFT)
Gifto（GFT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00124738 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.80M USD です。GFT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Gifto 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 13.32K USD
です- Gifto 1日内の価格変動率は +1.81%
です- 循環供給量は 2.24B USD です
MEXCで GFT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GFT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Gifto から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Gifto から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0011627256 です。
過去60日間における Gifto から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0011553080 です。
過去90日間における Gifto から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01745662400719818 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.81%
|30日
|$ -0.0011627256
|-93.21%
|60日
|$ -0.0011553080
|-92.61%
|90日
|$ -0.01745662400719818
|-93.33%
Gifto の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.08%
+1.81%
-29.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Gifto as a network protocol, is a brainchild of Andy Tian, the co-founder and CEO of Asia Innovations Group (AIG). The team at AIG comprises of crypto-technology and blockchain enthusiasts. Andy saw potential in designing a decentralized network powered by the Ethereum blockchain to fix the current broken content monetization model with a better model. Most people introduced to the global content industry will identify the following problems with the current model: The Gifto network was launched in December 2017 and has been tested along with AIG’s flagship product, Uplive. Uplive is a live streaming mobile application with over 20 million users. An official Gifto report in February 2018, stated that Gifto featured in the top 10 traded cryptocurrencies by volume. The universal blockchain-based virtual gifting protocol has not only bridged the gap between content creators and the audience but has also introduced a way to acknowledge and reward the content creators. Besides monetizing decentralized content, it has revamped the modern creator-audience relationship. It has already received support from a number of large institutional investors including KPCB and Wicklow Capital. This can only be seen a positive for Gifto as it proves that the idea has been scrutinized and accepted by a fairly large number of people.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
