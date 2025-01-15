GertrudeDataPig 価格(GDP)
GertrudeDataPig（GDP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01209642 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 11.60M USD です。GDP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な GertrudeDataPig 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 233.99K USD
です- GertrudeDataPig 1日内の価格変動率は +0.58%
です- 循環供給量は 958.43M USD です
MEXCで GDP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GDP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の GertrudeDataPig から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における GertrudeDataPig から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における GertrudeDataPig から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における GertrudeDataPig から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.58%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
GertrudeDataPig の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.31%
+0.58%
-3.84%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
DataDAO built on Vana network to help users contribute and monetize their trading data.By understanding each user’s investment profile, DataPig would match individual preference with best fitted tokens. Each token recommendation comes with a clear rationale, helping users understand not just what to invest in, but why it aligns with their strategy. As users keep engaging and giving feedback of token recommendation to our AI, our AI will be trained more personalized and understand you, be your best trading partner. DataPig isn't just about individual insights. It's building a community of informed investors, and the collective intelligence of the platform is one of its most powerful features. By aggregating anonymized data from its user base – including investment preferences, portfolio compositions, and trading behaviors – DataPig is able to offer insights into market trends and investor sentiment. DataPig is intended to make every trader’s smart trading decisions into their assets, and make users benefit from their own data. Users can see how investors with similar profiles are positioning their portfolios, or gain real-time understanding of market sentiment based on the actions of thousands of traders. This is the kind of valuable information DataPig puts at users' fingertips.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
