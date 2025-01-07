GeoLeaf 価格(GLT)
GeoLeaf（GLT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。GLT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な GeoLeaf 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 27.71 USD
です- GeoLeaf 1日内の価格変動率は +1.26%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで GLT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GLT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の GeoLeaf から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における GeoLeaf から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における GeoLeaf から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における GeoLeaf から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.26%
|30日
|$ 0
|-1.51%
|60日
|$ 0
|+50.71%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
GeoLeaf の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.61%
+1.26%
+3.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Geoleaf, a unique and ambitious cryptocurrency project, aims to address the global water crisis by offering products, innovative technology, and monetary donations to registered charities and communities around the world. The project operates on the GroveCoin Network, a blockchain-based platform promoting sustainability and positive social impact through incentivizing eco-friendly practices. By using the GroveCoin blockchain, Geoleaf extends its environmental impact, allowing users to earn rewards for holding a token that benefits the environment through action, such as recycling, using renewable energy sources, or reducing carbon emissions. The Geoleaf project has a multichain launch on both the Binance Smart Chain and the Grove Blockchain, with plans to add more chains over time. It employs a tax system that remains constant at 10%, comprising 4% GroveCoin reflections, 3% marketing, 1% charity donations, 1% buy back and burn of GRV tokens, and 1% buy back and burn of GLT tokens. This tax structure encourages holders to hold and earn rewards, while also supporting the donation wallet, ensuring the project's success and growth. The project's utility lies in its 1% donation allocation, which will be used to fund various charitable efforts to combat the water crisis. Geoleaf is currently exploring innovative solutions such as 3D printing water filters and other products that can be donated. The project is in discussions with water charities and organizations to form strong partnerships, and plans to launch an online store where users can purchase products and merchandise. Geoleaf's social channels, including Twitter, Telegram, we Geoleaf differentiates itself from other projects launching on the Grove Blockchain through its high rewards in GroveCoin, its community-driven approach, and its commitment to addressing the global water crisis.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 GLT を AUD に
A$--
|1 GLT を GBP に
￡--
|1 GLT を EUR に
€--
|1 GLT を USD に
$--
|1 GLT を MYR に
RM--
|1 GLT を TRY に
₺--
|1 GLT を JPY に
¥--
|1 GLT を RUB に
₽--
|1 GLT を INR に
₹--
|1 GLT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 GLT を PHP に
₱--
|1 GLT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 GLT を BRL に
R$--
|1 GLT を CAD に
C$--
|1 GLT を BDT に
৳--
|1 GLT を NGN に
₦--
|1 GLT を UAH に
₴--
|1 GLT を VES に
Bs--
|1 GLT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 GLT を KZT に
₸--
|1 GLT を THB に
฿--
|1 GLT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 GLT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 GLT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 GLT を MAD に
.د.م--