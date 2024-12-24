GensoKishi Metaverse 価格(MV)
GensoKishi Metaverse（MV）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01330495 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.31M USD です。MV から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な GensoKishi Metaverse 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 876.26K USD
です- GensoKishi Metaverse 1日内の価格変動率は +0.55%
です- 循環供給量は 399.74M USD です
MEXCで MV から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MV 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の GensoKishi Metaverse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における GensoKishi Metaverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0034590222 です。
過去60日間における GensoKishi Metaverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0083990357 です。
過去90日間における GensoKishi Metaverse から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.003815779115452471 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.55%
|30日
|$ +0.0034590222
|+26.00%
|60日
|$ +0.0083990357
|+63.13%
|90日
|$ +0.003815779115452471
|+40.21%
GensoKishi Metaverse の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.15%
+0.55%
-19.56%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
GENSOKISHI Online, is the new GameFi version of an award winning Nintendo Switch/PS4 game called “Elemental Knights”, that has been vigorously played for 13 years and has accumulated a total of 8 million downloads worldwide. GensoKishi already has a 3DMMORPG game with active users, with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse, that simultaneously connects users from around the world, be it smartphones, PCs, or video game consoles. The development team behind the development has a brilliant track record, having developed online games and prominent MMORPG titles for 19 years. Our metaverse has a 13 year history. We have allowed users to come in and generate their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons for the past 13 years. Now, on this GameFi version, all these items will now be registered on the blockchain to be transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs. What's important, is that we've refined the UI/UX in which users come in and design their original content through the entirety of this game's existence. That is why the designability and usability of the NFT designing screen will be undoubtedly high. Development will first focus on transferring our already existing MMORPG world onto the Blockchain to form the basis of the in-game economy. In this phase, the mechanism and framework for the production, sale, and distribution of in-game items, currencies, and characters will be completed.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MV を AUD に
A$0.02128792
|1 MV を GBP に
￡0.0105109105
|1 MV を EUR に
€0.012772752
|1 MV を USD に
$0.01330495
|1 MV を MYR に
RM0.0597392255
|1 MV を TRY に
₺0.4689994875
|1 MV を JPY に
¥2.092868635
|1 MV を RUB に
₽1.346727039
|1 MV を INR に
₹1.1321181955
|1 MV を IDR に
Rp214.5959376985
|1 MV を PHP に
₱0.779137872
|1 MV を EGP に
￡E.0.6794837965
|1 MV を BRL に
R$0.0823576405
|1 MV を CAD に
C$0.0190260785
|1 MV を BDT に
৳1.591804218
|1 MV を NGN に
₦20.595796501
|1 MV を UAH に
₴0.559872296
|1 MV を VES に
Bs0.67855245
|1 MV を PKR に
Rs3.711282753
|1 MV を KZT に
₸6.9477118405
|1 MV を THB に
฿0.455561488
|1 MV を TWD に
NT$0.4349388155
|1 MV を CHF に
Fr0.0118414055
|1 MV を HKD に
HK$0.103246412
|1 MV を MAD に
.د.م0.1339808465