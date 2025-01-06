GeniuX 価格(IUX)
GeniuX（IUX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 11.95K USD です。IUX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な GeniuX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 13.73 USD
です- GeniuX 1日内の価格変動率は +7.08%
です- 循環供給量は 64.21M USD です
MEXCで IUX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IUX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の GeniuX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における GeniuX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における GeniuX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における GeniuX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.08%
|30日
|$ 0
|-12.05%
|60日
|$ 0
|-12.73%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
GeniuX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.36%
+7.08%
+16.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Who is the Founder of GeniuX (Genius Assets Marketplace)? Founded in 2018, we built the first and biggest, secure digital assets marketplace in the world. The project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda, and before that, in the last 13 years, his professional career has been focused on sales. Claudiu has built a large and immense community with more than 200.000 customers in 17 countries and sales of more than 75 million euros. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022, with the first real estate Fractional Ownership Project set to launch by the end of the year. It started from the main idea that each and every one of us can be a GENIUS itself and can make all our dreams come true. You just need to find your inside Genius and let it out for a higher purpose. Assets you can imagine from what they came from, but you don’t know the real reason. We wanted to combine the digital and real-world assets in a single marketplace, accessible for everyone, through GeniuX, which X marks the spot for a lifetime treasure. What makes GeniuX unique? Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a new project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets. Through tokenization, Genius Assets will make it possible for ecosystem participants to hold digital shares in properties and other assets via fractional ownership and receive a corresponding percentage of the income those assets generate. The aim of the project is to make the token economy a viable option for long-term holders seeking regular revenue. While many of the investment opportunities available via the GeniuX token will be traditional, the possibility of participating in ICOs and NFT releases means the digital assets space will not be overlooked. A debit card, more real estate projects, an NFT marketplace, and further Defi integration will follow in 2023. The project founders ultimately hope to build the largest marketplace for high-value digital and physical assets on the blockchain. How many GeniuX (IUX) coins are there in circulation? The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%. How is the GeniuX secured? There is a top3 IT & Blockchain company in East Europe that has developed the entire ecosystem, from scratch! A cyber security and stress testing on the platform are complete, using cutting edge technologies, creating a unique brand, with an inside blockchain developer who created the smart contract for the platform. The Smart Contract has been audited by Hacken, a platform that enables everyone to become an ethical hacker to protect Web 3.0 space by encouraging cybersecurity! Results of SC audit: 9.90/10 Audit report: https://hacken.io/audits/#geniusassets Medium article: https://medium.com/@geniusassets/genius-assets-x-hacken-d76bf6fc39fd
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 IUX を AUD に
A$--
|1 IUX を GBP に
￡--
|1 IUX を EUR に
€--
|1 IUX を USD に
$--
|1 IUX を MYR に
RM--
|1 IUX を TRY に
₺--
|1 IUX を JPY に
¥--
|1 IUX を RUB に
₽--
|1 IUX を INR に
₹--
|1 IUX を IDR に
Rp--
|1 IUX を PHP に
₱--
|1 IUX を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 IUX を BRL に
R$--
|1 IUX を CAD に
C$--
|1 IUX を BDT に
৳--
|1 IUX を NGN に
₦--
|1 IUX を UAH に
₴--
|1 IUX を VES に
Bs--
|1 IUX を PKR に
Rs--
|1 IUX を KZT に
₸--
|1 IUX を THB に
฿--
|1 IUX を TWD に
NT$--
|1 IUX を CHF に
Fr--
|1 IUX を HKD に
HK$--
|1 IUX を MAD に
.د.م--