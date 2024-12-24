Generaitiv 価格(GAI)
Generaitiv（GAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.03263347 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 245.44K USD です。GAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Generaitiv 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 69.00 USD
です- Generaitiv 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 7.52M USD です
MEXCで GAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Generaitiv から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Generaitiv から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0081036052 です。
過去60日間における Generaitiv から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0031338051 です。
過去90日間における Generaitiv から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.03817270121873665 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0081036052
|-24.83%
|60日
|$ -0.0031338051
|-9.60%
|90日
|$ -0.03817270121873665
|-53.91%
Generaitiv の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-15.98%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Generaitiv is a community-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform built to empower AI contributors. With community built open source AI Models, users can generate AI visual art and list it as an NFT in seconds. The problem with current AI generative platforms is a credit system paid in fiat. Typically those credits are locked into a single ecosystem without interoperability. $GAI is a utility token to power the platform, and exchange for compute time. Stakers on the network will be compensated to validate compute tasks. Alternative Open Source AI projects do not properly compensate AI model creators. The AI models that are available are community built, and an entire ecosystem has been built around incentivizing an open and free AI. Royalties on AI visual art sales will be paid out immediately, and a portion of fees on sales will be sent to the original AI model creators. The value chain of a traditional NFT marketplace is Collector -> Artist, with Generaitiv the ecosystem will compensate Collector > Artist > AI Model Creator. Both Technical Founders have an extensive background in AI, 2014 launched a physical autonomous robot which included a chatbot which received nationwide attention, and computer vision / AI in production use around the world in enterprise applications. Both founders have also provided development services in the web3 space from DeFi to NFT platforms. Generaitiv was launched February 14th, 2023 as a vision to ensure that AI remains open source, and not behind controlled centralized, walled gardens owned by large corporations. Our platform went live as of February 21st, 2023 Generaitiv is developing a decentralized protocol, and crowd sourced network of AI compute requests. Additional platform support of synthetic media, videos, chat, music generation is also planned.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 GAI を AUD に
A$0.052213552
|1 GAI を GBP に
￡0.0257804413
|1 GAI を EUR に
€0.0313281312
|1 GAI を USD に
$0.03263347
|1 GAI を MYR に
RM0.1465242803
|1 GAI を TRY に
₺1.1503298175
|1 GAI を JPY に
¥5.1250864635
|1 GAI を RUB に
₽3.3031598334
|1 GAI を INR に
₹2.7793926399
|1 GAI を IDR に
Rp526.3462166341
|1 GAI を PHP に
₱1.9074263215
|1 GAI を EGP に
￡E.1.6659386435
|1 GAI を BRL に
R$0.2020011793
|1 GAI を CAD に
C$0.0466658621
|1 GAI を BDT に
৳3.8987206609
|1 GAI を NGN に
₦50.5159588906
|1 GAI を UAH に
₴1.3712584094
|1 GAI を VES に
Bs1.66430697
|1 GAI を PKR に
Rs9.0900530685
|1 GAI を KZT に
₸17.0229232908
|1 GAI を THB に
฿1.1147593352
|1 GAI を TWD に
NT$1.0674408037
|1 GAI を CHF に
Fr0.0290437883
|1 GAI を HKD に
HK$0.2532357272
|1 GAI を MAD に
.د.م0.3279663735