GEI BEAR (GEI) トケノミクス
GEI BEAR (GEI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
GEI BEAR (GEI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
GEI BEAR (GEI) 情報
GEI BEAR ($GEI) is a community-driven meme token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It was born from the resilient spirit of XRP holders who have withstood years of market skepticism, ridicule, and doubt—particularly from critics dubbed "GEI Bears." Rather than remain passive, the XRP community chose to answer with humor, memes, and a bold new token that turns mockery into motivation.
GEI BEAR aims to become the unofficial meme ambassador of the XRPL, blending entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality. In an era where meme coins capture mass attention and cultural power, GEI BEAR takes a unique position by representing a specific subculture within crypto: those who never gave up on XRP. By embracing satire and internet culture, the project energizes a new wave of XRP holders who want more than just passive investment—they want fun, community, and identity.
The token features zero tax on buy and sell transactions, making it frictionless to trade and ideal for fast-paced meme coin markets. It is fully deployed on the XRP Ledger, taking advantage of the network’s high-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly design. With a total supply of 69,420,589 $GEI, the project embraces meme culture to its core while ensuring supply is capped for scarcity.
Beyond trading, $GEI is also the key to accessing the GEI BEAR NFT collection on xrp.cafe, where holders can collect, trade, and show off bear-themed NFTs with rarity traits. These NFTs strengthen community bonds and add another layer of engagement and utility to the ecosystem.
The GEI BEAR community thrives on Twitter, Telegram, and expanding platforms like TikTok, where memes, updates, and events foster ongoing interaction. The team is also exploring future use cases such as governance voting, exclusive holder events, and staking or burn mechanics—all driven by community input.
Importantly, GEI BEAR makes no claim of utility beyond its entertainment and community value. It is intentionally transparent as a meme coin—but one backed by purpose, culture, and relentless community energy.
Whether you’re a long-time XRP supporter or new to the world of crypto memes, GEI BEAR invites you to laugh, hold, and join the movement that turns doubt into digital gold.
GEI BEAR (GEI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
GEI BEAR (GEI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GEI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GEI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GEI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GEI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
GEI 価格予測
GEI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の GEI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
「利用規約」 および 「プライバシーポリシー」 をお読みください。