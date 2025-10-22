GEI BEAR 価格(GEI)
GEI BEAR (GEI) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00332437 です。過去24時間、GEI は最低 $ 0.00299285 から最高 $ 0.00337094 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。GEI の史上最高値は $ 0.00821529 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00139935 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、GEI は過去1時間で +0.12%、過去24時間で +11.08% 、過去7日間で +61.23% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
GEI BEAR の現在の時価総額は $ 230.78K、24時間取引高は -- です。GEI の循環供給量は 69.42M、総供給量は 69420539.8469265 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 230.78K です。
本日の GEI BEAR から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00033152 です。
過去30日間における GEI BEAR から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0014914413 です。
過去60日間における GEI BEAR から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002319233 です。
過去90日間における GEI BEAR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.002525972839185658 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00033152
|+11.08%
|30日
|$ +0.0014914413
|+44.86%
|60日
|$ +0.0002319233
|+6.98%
|90日
|$ -0.002525972839185658
|-43.17%
GEI BEAR ($GEI) is a community-driven meme token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It was born from the resilient spirit of XRP holders who have withstood years of market skepticism, ridicule, and doubt—particularly from critics dubbed "GEI Bears." Rather than remain passive, the XRP community chose to answer with humor, memes, and a bold new token that turns mockery into motivation.
GEI BEAR aims to become the unofficial meme ambassador of the XRPL, blending entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality. In an era where meme coins capture mass attention and cultural power, GEI BEAR takes a unique position by representing a specific subculture within crypto: those who never gave up on XRP. By embracing satire and internet culture, the project energizes a new wave of XRP holders who want more than just passive investment—they want fun, community, and identity.
The token features zero tax on buy and sell transactions, making it frictionless to trade and ideal for fast-paced meme coin markets. It is fully deployed on the XRP Ledger, taking advantage of the network’s high-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly design. With a total supply of 69,420,589 $GEI, the project embraces meme culture to its core while ensuring supply is capped for scarcity.
Beyond trading, $GEI is also the key to accessing the GEI BEAR NFT collection on xrp.cafe, where holders can collect, trade, and show off bear-themed NFTs with rarity traits. These NFTs strengthen community bonds and add another layer of engagement and utility to the ecosystem.
The GEI BEAR community thrives on Twitter, Telegram, and expanding platforms like TikTok, where memes, updates, and events foster ongoing interaction. The team is also exploring future use cases such as governance voting, exclusive holder events, and staking or burn mechanics—all driven by community input.
Importantly, GEI BEAR makes no claim of utility beyond its entertainment and community value. It is intentionally transparent as a meme coin—but one backed by purpose, culture, and relentless community energy.
Whether you’re a long-time XRP supporter or new to the world of crypto memes, GEI BEAR invites you to laugh, hold, and join the movement that turns doubt into digital gold.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。