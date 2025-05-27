Gamex Coin 価格(GXC)
Gamex Coin（GXC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.096927 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。GXC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Gamex Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Gamex Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +99.80%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで GXC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GXC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Gamex Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.04841439 です。
過去30日間における Gamex Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0451828021 です。
過去60日間における Gamex Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Gamex Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.04841439
|+99.80%
|30日
|$ -0.0451828021
|-46.61%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Gamex Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.22%
+99.80%
-35.22%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Game X is a decentralized web3 game ecosystem and incubation platform initiated and supported by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), dedicated to facilitating the transition of traditional games to web3 and building a player-driven, transparent, and efficient web3 game industry chain. Game X's chain abstraction technology addresses the fragmentation and segregation of Web3 gaming assets, enabling casual players to easily participate in Web3 games and earn rewards, ultimately serving as a gateway to the Web3 gaming world. Game X is committed to addressing the core pain points of the gaming industry by delivering the following key values: 1.Asset Ownership: Empowering players with true digital asset ownership, ensuring that in-game items, characters, and other assets are transferable, tradable, and usable across different games. 2.New Economic Model: Leveraging blockchain technology to optimize the gaming economic system, making transactions more transparent and efficient, while reducing the commission taken by centralized platforms. 3.Player-Driven Development and Governance: Establishing a decentralized governance system to amplify the voice of players in game development, operation, and decision-making processes. 4.Transparency and Trust: Utilizing the verifiability of blockchain to ensure the transparency of game rules, fairness, and economic systems, thereby preventing "under-the-table operations." Game X adopts a progressive evolutionary development path, divided into two main phases： Game X 1.0：Supporting the integration of traditional gaming assets onto the blockchain, providing foundational infrastructure for blockchain-based games, and building the early-stage ecosystem. Game X 2.0：Launching a dedicated Layer 2 public chain (X Chain) to achieve a more comprehensive blockchain gaming ecosystem and propel the advancement of decentralized gaming.
