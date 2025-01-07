Gamepass 価格(GPN)
Gamepass（GPN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。GPN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Gamepass 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 43.37 USD
です- Gamepass 1日内の価格変動率は +4.01%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで GPN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GPN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Gamepass から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Gamepass から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Gamepass から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Gamepass から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.01%
|30日
|$ 0
|-31.39%
|60日
|$ 0
|+41.03%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Gamepass の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.11%
+4.01%
+5.24%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Gamepass Network is a decentralized and interactive platform for gamers that aims to solve common problems and limitations in the gaming industry. Launched on May 1st, 2023 by an anonymous team, Gamepass Network uses blockchain technology to allow gamers to communicate with each other, earn rewards by playing popular games, and buy and sell game-related assets and items in a secure and transparent marketplace. The platform uses its own cryptocurrency called GPN coin and has a unique reward reducing algorithm that reduces the block reward by 1% each month. This ensures that the supply of GPN coins remains stable and predictable over time. Gamepass Network has a roadmap outlining its plans and goals for future development. The roadmap is divided into four stages: Launch, Development, Growth, and Evolution. During these stages, the platform will focus on integrating with popular games, improving network security and performance, developing a marketplace for game-related assets and items, expanding its user base, and developing partnerships with game developers and publishers. One of the key features of Gamepass Network is its game rewards system. Gamers can earn GPN coins by playing popular games on the platform. The rewards are based on the performance and stats of players in each game and are calculated by a separate system that uses official publicly available APIs provided by game developers. In addition to game rewards, Gamepass Network also plans to develop a marketplace where players can buy and sell game-related assets and items such as accounts, skins, etc. The marketplace will support collateral and escrow mechanisms to ensure compliance and prevent cheating. Gamepass Network also aims to support many games and platforms that can be integrated into its network via an API or SDK. This will allow game developers and publishers to enhance their games with cryptocurrency technology and attract more users.
