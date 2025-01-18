GameFi Crossing 価格(XYA)
GameFi Crossing（XYA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。XYA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な GameFi Crossing 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.58 USD
です- GameFi Crossing 1日内の価格変動率は -1.49%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで XYA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XYA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の GameFi Crossing から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における GameFi Crossing から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における GameFi Crossing から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における GameFi Crossing から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.49%
|30日
|$ 0
|-7.02%
|60日
|$ 0
|+63.57%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
GameFi Crossing の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.28%
-1.49%
+14.79%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
GameFi Crossing (XYA) is an HRC-20 token and essentially focuses on the value of community at its core. The idea behind this project would be to create a beginner-friendly means of using crypto with the power of low-cost and fast transactions on the Harmony blockchain. Freyala (XYA) is be the main token using ONE as gas to be the base foundation for the entire Freyala ecosystem, including the currency for the upcoming HRC-721 token for CryptIDs. CryptIDs is the tentative name for a NFT-based monster collection strategy game on XYA, unlike anything that’s currently on the blockchain. By staking XYA, players will be rewarded with in-game tokens that can traded for booster packs containing monsters called CryptIDs. These CryptIDs are NFTs created with distinctive properties, giving each one a unique combination of stats and abilities (hence different strengths and weaknesses). Some CryptIDs being simply stronger -and more valuable- than others. Players can select their strongest CryptIDs and put them to battle against other players, either for fun, glory or more CryptIDs. This puts their own monsters on the line in a wager. Battle mechanics will remain disclosed for now. We aim to combine the monster collection tropes we all know and love with those you find in auto battler games. We are looking to find a nice balance between having the right monsters and the right strategy. CryptIDs aims to please collectors of valuables by building a marketplace on which monsters can be sold or traded.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 XYA を AUD に
A$--
|1 XYA を GBP に
￡--
|1 XYA を EUR に
€--
|1 XYA を USD に
$--
|1 XYA を MYR に
RM--
|1 XYA を TRY に
₺--
|1 XYA を JPY に
¥--
|1 XYA を RUB に
₽--
|1 XYA を INR に
₹--
|1 XYA を IDR に
Rp--
|1 XYA を PHP に
₱--
|1 XYA を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 XYA を BRL に
R$--
|1 XYA を CAD に
C$--
|1 XYA を BDT に
৳--
|1 XYA を NGN に
₦--
|1 XYA を UAH に
₴--
|1 XYA を VES に
Bs--
|1 XYA を PKR に
Rs--
|1 XYA を KZT に
₸--
|1 XYA を THB に
฿--
|1 XYA を TWD に
NT$--
|1 XYA を CHF に
Fr--
|1 XYA を HKD に
HK$--
|1 XYA を MAD に
.د.م--