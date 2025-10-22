Galactic Bonk 価格(G-BONK)
Galactic Bonk (G-BONK) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00005502 です。過去24時間、G-BONK は最低 $ 0.00005451 から最高 $ 0.00005912 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。G-BONK の史上最高値は $ 0.00061356 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00004592 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、G-BONK は過去1時間で -1.12%、過去24時間で -6.93% 、過去7日間で -30.20% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Galactic Bonk の現在の時価総額は $ 47.35K、24時間取引高は -- です。G-BONK の循環供給量は 865.92M、総供給量は 865924959.702812 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 47.35K です。
本日の Galactic Bonk から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Galactic Bonk から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000166924 です。
過去60日間における Galactic Bonk から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000401120 です。
過去90日間における Galactic Bonk から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.93%
|30日
|$ -0.0000166924
|-30.33%
|60日
|$ -0.0000401120
|-72.90%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
G‑Bonk is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain that aims to combine fun community engagement with serious utility. Memecoins have captured the imagination of the cryptosphere, but many lack long‑term plans. G‑Bonk differentiates itself by coupling a lively mascot and viral appeal with a clear roadmap and real‑world applications.
Our freshly redesigned website reflects this philosophy: a seamless journey through a unified starry backdrop that highlights how easy it is to join the adventure. New holders can now acquire $GBONK directly via multiple trusted portals – Dexscreener, DexTools and the GMGN swap aggregator – using popular wallets such as Phantom or Binance Wallet. This variety ensures a smooth onboarding experience regardless of your preferred trading interface.
Vision & Mission
Our vision is to create a vibrant ecosystem where holders are rewarded not only through speculative price appreciation but also through concrete utility. We will foster an inclusive community, provide innovative financial products and empower users to be part of a playful yet purposeful crypto project.
Why Invest in G‑Bonk?
Memecoins thrive on hype, but enduring value comes from substance. G‑Bonk offers both. The tokenomics are intentionally deflationary — a portion of the supply is permanently burned and the mint authority has been revoked — so the number of $GBONK in circulation can only decrease over time. Liquidity is locked and a treasury funds future listings, marketing and partnerships. The team allocation follows a vesting schedule to align long‑term incentives.
Beyond the numbers, G‑Bonk is building real products. Holders will soon be able to stake their tokens for yield, trade on our custom DEX (G‑Trade) and even use a fiat–crypto bridge (G‑Bank). A thriving community of bonkers is already forming on X and Telegram, and the project has been listed on multiple DEXes and aggregators. By participating early you’re helping to shape a meme with a mission — and positioning yourself for future rewards.
