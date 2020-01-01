Gaj Finance (GAJ) トケノミクス
Gaj, previously known as PolyGaj, is a multichain platform covering the two most promising subsects of cryptocurrency namely DeFi and NFT. With a vision to be a one-stop solution for users who want to experience both DeFi and NFT and with humble beginnings, Gaj picked up steam due to its unique offerings, especially focused on users who now had a variety of options to earn
The team behind Gaj wanted the platform to be robust and quick so that the user experience could be enriched and hence the natively picked up Polygon protocol to built its platform as the protocol promised low transaction fees, extremely fast transactions, staking reward offerings, and enough headroom to scale.
With the rise in demand for Gaj and with a mission to expand its users base. Gaj slowly decided to expand to a multichain level, a giant step of the Gaj in the true sense. With the first bridge deployed already, Gaj opened its door to the Binance Smart Chain users with many more bridges to come.
To be a one-stop solution, Gaj launched a variety of products at the intersection of DeFi and NFT. These products were designed in a manner that the user can experience the power of both DeFi and the potential of NFT’s along with great opportunities to earn additional income by staking hodling, and bidding. The range of products that Gaj is providing are all powered by its native token - $GAJ
Gaj Finance (GAJ) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Gaj Finance (GAJ) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Gaj Finance (GAJ) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Gaj Finance (GAJ) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GAJ トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GAJ トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GAJ のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GAJ トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
GAJ 価格予測
GAJ の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の GAJ 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。