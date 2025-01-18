Gaj Finance 価格(GAJ)
Gaj Finance（GAJ）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00548937 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。GAJ から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Gaj Finance 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 79.94 USD
です- Gaj Finance 1日内の価格変動率は +0.12%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで GAJ から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GAJ 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Gaj Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Gaj Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0007066103 です。
過去60日間における Gaj Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0012359541 です。
過去90日間における Gaj Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.001275855395750719 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.12%
|30日
|$ +0.0007066103
|+12.87%
|60日
|$ +0.0012359541
|+22.52%
|90日
|$ +0.001275855395750719
|+30.28%
Gaj Finance の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
+0.12%
+12.57%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Gaj, previously known as PolyGaj, is a multichain platform covering the two most promising subsects of cryptocurrency namely DeFi and NFT. With a vision to be a one-stop solution for users who want to experience both DeFi and NFT and with humble beginnings, Gaj picked up steam due to its unique offerings, especially focused on users who now had a variety of options to earn The team behind Gaj wanted the platform to be robust and quick so that the user experience could be enriched and hence the natively picked up Polygon protocol to built its platform as the protocol promised low transaction fees, extremely fast transactions, staking reward offerings, and enough headroom to scale. With the rise in demand for Gaj and with a mission to expand its users base. Gaj slowly decided to expand to a multichain level, a giant step of the Gaj in the true sense. With the first bridge deployed already, Gaj opened its door to the Binance Smart Chain users with many more bridges to come. To be a one-stop solution, Gaj launched a variety of products at the intersection of DeFi and NFT. These products were designed in a manner that the user can experience the power of both DeFi and the potential of NFT’s along with great opportunities to earn additional income by staking hodling, and bidding. The range of products that Gaj is providing are all powered by its native token - $GAJ
