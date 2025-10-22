FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU 価格(FUUU)
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、FUUU は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。FUUU の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、FUUU は過去1時間で +0.30%、過去24時間で +9.92% 、過去7日間で -37.98% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU の現在の時価総額は $ 13.55K、24時間取引高は -- です。FUUU の循環供給量は 997.89M、総供給量は 997889426.541643 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 13.55K です。
本日の FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+9.92%
|30日
|$ 0
|-44.08%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
$FUUU is a Solana-based memecoin that was launched on http://Pump.fun in March 2024. The project is themed around the Rage Guy character, a figure that originated in the rage comic era of the late 2000s and became widely recognized across internet culture. Following the launch, the original developer discontinued involvement with the token. At that point, the CTO team assumed responsibility for coordinating ongoing community efforts around the project.
The stated purpose of $FUUU is cultural rather than financial. It is designed as a “culture coin” that highlights Rage Guy as a symbolic and relatable figure. The character’s expression of frustration, commonly represented by the text “FFFFUUUU,” reflects emotions that are often tied to both cryptocurrency markets and everyday experiences. By building a token around this meme, the project aims to preserve a recognizable piece of internet history within a blockchain context.
Unlike projects that emphasize detailed roadmaps, technical milestones, or defined utility, $FUUU positions itself as a lighthearted and entertainment-driven token. There are no team allocations, no taxes, and no embedded promises of profit or financial return. The coin is intended solely for cultural engagement, community participation, and meme creation. Holders and community members are encouraged to contribute through content, discussion, and the continued use of Rage Guy imagery, but there are no obligations or formal expectations tied to the token.
The CTO team provides organizational support, and back end support such as hiring an artist and creatin websites, the community drives activity associated with the project. This includes creating and sharing memes, maintaining discussion channels, and ensuring the Rage Guy character remains present in contemporary internet culture. The project does not claim utility beyond its role as a culture coin, and its sustainability depends entirely on voluntary participation and ongoing community interest.
From a transparency standpoint, the on-chain parameters of the token are publicly visible. These include the mint authority status, freeze authority, liquidity details (whether burned or locked), and circulating supply information. Any locked or burn addresses are disclosed for the purpose of supporting accurate supply tracking on external platforms.
Rage Guy ($FUUU) should not be viewed as an investment. The token has no intrinsic value and provides no rights, revenue, or guarantees to holders. As with all cryptoassets, trading is highly risky, and participants are advised to conduct their own research and fully understand the risks involved. The project’s focus remains cultural preservation and community expression rather than financial
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。