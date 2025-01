Frutti Dino ( FDT ) とは何か

"Frutti Dino" is a casual SRPG(strategy roleplay game) where players use NFT-based dinos with unique, bold personalities to defend their habitat against wild mutants with genetic deformations. It features a range of play-to-earn methods as well as exciting gameplay with a seamlessly designed blockchain ecosystem connected to Frutti Dino's game content. Players are able to mint, upgrade, and burn their NFT-based dinos, which can be also traded anytime through the marketplace. To maximize earnings, players can also lease out dinos, private land, and complete expeditions. Frutti Dino is a platform-independent and can be run on practically any operating system, with mobile optimization for seamless gameplay.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!

Frutti Dino(FDT)素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト