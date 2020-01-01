Frog Games (FG) トケノミクス
Frog Games (FG) 情報
Real Frogs. Real Games. Real Fun. Our passionate team of game developers is dedicated to creating unique, live-action wagering games featuring real frogs.
We're more than just a gaming studio. Frog Games operates its own decentralized wagering platform and will soon license our distinctive content to industry giants like Stake, BCGame, Roobet, Rollbit, and Sportsbet.
The Next Generation of Live Casino Gaming—With Frogs Our focus? Bringing the excitement of live dealer casino games to a whole new level—powered by real-life frogs . Imagine fast-paced, action-packed betting experiences where real amphibians determine the outcome in a fair, transparent, and wildly entertaining way.
Leading Competitor: 🚀 Evolution Gaming (Live dealer games) - $2.21 billion+ annual revenue (2024)
The $FG Token At the heart of our company is FG Token—a Meme x Utility token with real financial backing. Here's how it works:
🐸 50% of all revenues from our platform and licensing deals will be used to buy back and burn FG tokens—forever. 🐸 More than a meme: FG holders will get access to exclusive perks and rewards. Our Team & Vision Our global team has deep roots in the gaming industry, having built the platform that now operates as Ubet.io. With years of experience in online betting, blockchain gaming, and entertainment, we're set to redefine casino gaming with never-before-seen frog-powered action .
🚀 Our vision? To become a top-tier gaming provider to the world's biggest casino operators, offering an innovative suite of real-life frog games that captivate players worldwide.
Join the Leap Forward The future of gaming is here—and it's amphibious. Follow us, play with us, and hop on board as we shake up the industry!
Frog Games (FG) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Frog Games (FG) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Frog Games (FG) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Frog Games (FG) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FG トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FG トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FG のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FG トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。