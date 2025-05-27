Frog Games 価格(FG)
Frog Games（FG）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00328382 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.25M USD です。FG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Frog Games 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Frog Games 1日内の価格変動率は +13.87%
です- 循環供給量は 999.34M USD です
MEXCで FG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Frog Games から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004001 です。
過去30日間における Frog Games から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Frog Games から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Frog Games から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0004001
|+13.87%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Frog Games の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+3.07%
+13.87%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Real Frogs. Real Games. Real Fun. Our passionate team of game developers is dedicated to creating unique, live-action wagering games featuring real frogs. We're more than just a gaming studio. Frog Games operates its own decentralized wagering platform and will soon license our distinctive content to industry giants like Stake, BCGame, Roobet, Rollbit, and Sportsbet. The Next Generation of Live Casino Gaming—With Frogs Our focus? Bringing the excitement of live dealer casino games to a whole new level—powered by real-life frogs . Imagine fast-paced, action-packed betting experiences where real amphibians determine the outcome in a fair, transparent, and wildly entertaining way. Leading Competitor: 🚀 Evolution Gaming (Live dealer games) - $2.21 billion+ annual revenue (2024) The $FG Token At the heart of our company is FG Token—a Meme x Utility token with real financial backing. Here's how it works: 🐸 50% of all revenues from our platform and licensing deals will be used to buy back and burn FG tokens—forever. 🐸 More than a meme: FG holders will get access to exclusive perks and rewards. Our Team & Vision Our global team has deep roots in the gaming industry, having built the platform that now operates as Ubet.io. With years of experience in online betting, blockchain gaming, and entertainment, we're set to redefine casino gaming with never-before-seen frog-powered action . 🚀 Our vision? To become a top-tier gaming provider to the world's biggest casino operators, offering an innovative suite of real-life frog games that captivate players worldwide. Join the Leap Forward The future of gaming is here—and it's amphibious. Follow us, play with us, and hop on board as we shake up the industry!
