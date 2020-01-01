Fracton Protocol (FT) トケノミクス
Fracton Protocol (FT) 情報
What is the project about? FractonX is an NFT fragmentation protocol that specializes in fractionalizing carefully curated NFT collections into NFT-backed tokens(hiNFTs), thereby revolutionizing accessibility and liquidity in the NFT market.
What makes your project unique? By enabling trading of dozens of hiNFTs on top-tier exchanges and guaranteeing transparency, Fracton Protocol has become one of the biggest and fastest-growing NFT-Fi platforms, boasting over $10 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and an impressive $3.3 billion of life-time trading volume.
History of your project. FractonX has consistently demonstrated growth and development even during the bear market. In under 10 months, the total TVL of the FractonX has surged from zero to over 7,000 ETH. As the first and only fractionalization protocol bridging the NFT-Crypto gap, it has integrated with a top 4 CEX for mass adoption and a seamless user experience. hiNFTs have become widely traded among crypto users, generating over 3.3 billion in trading volume in just under six months.
What’s next for your project? FractonX is aiming to fractionalise more blue-chip NFT collections and enable a bigger chance to bridge on-chain and off-chain worlds.
What can your token be used for? The token is used for release the liquidity of blue-chip NFTs, and increasing the adoption of them. Users can trade, DCA, or making profits through the MetaSwap system.
Fracton Protocol (FT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Fracton Protocol (FT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Fracton Protocol (FT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Fracton Protocol (FT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FT 価格予測
FT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。