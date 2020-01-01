Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) トケノミクス
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) 情報
42DAO is a DAO focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin BLC (Balance Coin), promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications, enabling community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry.
42DAO operates as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, and the BCH Ecosystem Fund is one of the founding members of 42DAO, which endorse and back 42DAO with full supports, including funds, resources, and strategic cooperation. Its goal is to bring persistent vigor and innovative attraction to BCH, thereby enhancing its fundamental stability.
42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). Acting as the foundation for the Balance Protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. FTD token holders, the lifeblood of 42DAO, have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FTD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FTD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FTD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FTD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FTD 価格予測
FTD の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FTD 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。