Forty Two DAO Token 価格(FTD)
Forty Two DAO Token（FTD）の本日のライブ価格は 1.85 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 20.50M USD です。FTD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Forty Two DAO Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 51.07K USD
です- Forty Two DAO Token 1日内の価格変動率は -2.22%
です- 循環供給量は 11.10M USD です
MEXCで FTD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FTD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Forty Two DAO Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.041996146793099 です。
過去30日間における Forty Two DAO Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.8931370800 です。
過去60日間における Forty Two DAO Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Forty Two DAO Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.041996146793099
|-2.22%
|30日
|$ -0.8931370800
|-48.27%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Forty Two DAO Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.58%
-2.22%
-15.91%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
42DAO is a DAO focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin BLC (Balance Coin), promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications, enabling community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. 42DAO operates as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, and the BCH Ecosystem Fund is one of the founding members of 42DAO, which endorse and back 42DAO with full supports, including funds, resources, and strategic cooperation. Its goal is to bring persistent vigor and innovative attraction to BCH, thereby enhancing its fundamental stability. 42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). Acting as the foundation for the Balance Protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. FTD token holders, the lifeblood of 42DAO, have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.
