Fortress is an algorithmic money market, and synthetic stable coin protocol designed to bring secure and trustless credit and lending to users on Binance Smart Chain. Fortress enables investors to lend and/or borrow cryptocurrencies, by pledging the platform an over-collateralized amount of cryptocurrency. Fortress does this by utilizing money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand of each asset.
Users who choose to supply liquidity to Fortress earn compounded interest as rewards for supplying their assets to the protocol. When supplying assets, users are also given the ability to mint stable-coins, or borrow other assets against their supplied assets. Once a user has supplied assets to Fortress, the user can then borrow assets or mint stable-coins, by over-collateralizing and paying interest on the amount borrowed. Loans from the Fortress protocol do not have monthly payments, late fees, and can be paid off at any time. Fortress is able to do this without ever requiring a credit check, with near immediate origination, using smart contracts that provide an automated, and absolutely transparent system for investment and profit distribution.
Fortress Loans (FTS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Fortress Loans (FTS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Fortress Loans (FTS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Fortress Loans (FTS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FTS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FTS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FTS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FTS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。