Fortress Loans 価格(FTS)
Fortress Loans（FTS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00257334 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 22.79K USD です。FTS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Fortress Loans 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 12.23 USD
です- Fortress Loans 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 8.86M USD です
MEXCで FTS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FTS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Fortress Loans から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Fortress Loans から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001688378 です。
過去60日間における Fortress Loans から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004016855 です。
過去90日間における Fortress Loans から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000206014221365773 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0001688378
|-6.56%
|60日
|$ +0.0004016855
|+15.61%
|90日
|$ +0.000206014221365773
|+8.70%
Fortress Loans の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+1.38%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Fortress is an algorithmic money market, and synthetic stable coin protocol designed to bring secure and trustless credit and lending to users on Binance Smart Chain. Fortress enables investors to lend and/or borrow cryptocurrencies, by pledging the platform an over-collateralized amount of cryptocurrency. Fortress does this by utilizing money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand of each asset. Users who choose to supply liquidity to Fortress earn compounded interest as rewards for supplying their assets to the protocol. When supplying assets, users are also given the ability to mint stable-coins, or borrow other assets against their supplied assets. Once a user has supplied assets to Fortress, the user can then borrow assets or mint stable-coins, by over-collateralizing and paying interest on the amount borrowed. Loans from the Fortress protocol do not have monthly payments, late fees, and can be paid off at any time. Fortress is able to do this without ever requiring a credit check, with near immediate origination, using smart contracts that provide an automated, and absolutely transparent system for investment and profit distribution.
