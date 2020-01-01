FORE Protocol (FORE) トケノミクス
FORE Protocol (FORE) 情報
-
FORE Protocol is the first decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem powered by people. Create, participate in, and validate any prediction market on any event - and be rewarded through the redistribution of platform fees. Whether popular events in sports, esports, current affairs, or crypto, to incredibly niche events, you can find (or create) any market on FORE.
-
Players participate in markets against each other, with incredibly low fees, better odds, and trustless payouts. Meanwhile, 50% of platform fees are redistributed back to users for all productive activity: Prediction market creators earn 0.5% of the market. Analysts validate market outcomes to earn 2% market share. This creates a truly decentralized and democratic predictions ecosystem where the house doesn’t win - the users do. FORE Protocol is a set of smart contracts to help users create, participate, and validate prediction markets.
-
FORE initially set out to offer preferable odds to users by using machine learning and AI to come up with better pricing. But what the team quickly realized that centralization was the core problem, not just pricing. So, FORE pivoted to create a truly decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem - one that would improve arbitrage opportunities and distribute rewards to users instead of centralized entities.
-
FORE Token will be live June 30th 13:00 UTC. Shortly after, FORE Predict, a decentralized peer-to-peer predictions protocol, will launch on Arbitrum (MATIC, FTM & more to follow). After TGE and protocol launch, we have a number of key milestones to follow in 2023: FIAT on ramp, gamification of the protocol, real-world partners & sponsors, further chain integrations, new market structures, etc. FORE Predict will debut its mobile app in 2024, followed by FORE's development and more!
5.FORE's deflationary utility token rewards activity. FORE will have utility from day one: used to create, participate in & validate markets, mint NFTs, governance..
FORE Protocol (FORE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
FORE Protocol (FORE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
FORE Protocol (FORE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
FORE Protocol (FORE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FORE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FORE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FORE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FORE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FORE 価格予測
FORE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FORE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。