FORE Protocol 価格(FORE)
FORE Protocol（FORE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00251833 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 322.26K USD です。FORE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な FORE Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.02 USD
です- FORE Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 127.97M USD です
本日の FORE Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における FORE Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007051361 です。
過去60日間における FORE Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007658135 です。
過去90日間における FORE Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.003010606558487046 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0007051361
|-28.00%
|60日
|$ -0.0007658135
|-30.40%
|90日
|$ -0.003010606558487046
|-54.45%
FORE Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+7.58%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
1. FORE Protocol is the first decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem powered by people. Create, participate in, and validate any prediction market on any event - and be rewarded through the redistribution of platform fees. Whether popular events in sports, esports, current affairs, or crypto, to incredibly niche events, you can find (or create) any market on FORE. 2. Players participate in markets against each other, with incredibly low fees, better odds, and trustless payouts. Meanwhile, 50% of platform fees are redistributed back to users for all productive activity: Prediction market creators earn 0.5% of the market. Analysts validate market outcomes to earn 2% market share. This creates a truly decentralized and democratic predictions ecosystem where the house doesn’t win - the users do. FORE Protocol is a set of smart contracts to help users create, participate, and validate prediction markets. 3. FORE initially set out to offer preferable odds to users by using machine learning and AI to come up with better pricing. But what the team quickly realized that centralization was the core problem, not just pricing. So, FORE pivoted to create a truly decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem - one that would improve arbitrage opportunities and distribute rewards to users instead of centralized entities. 4. FORE Token will be live June 30th 13:00 UTC. Shortly after, FORE Predict, a decentralized peer-to-peer predictions protocol, will launch on Arbitrum (MATIC, FTM & more to follow). After TGE and protocol launch, we have a number of key milestones to follow in 2023: FIAT on ramp, gamification of the protocol, real-world partners & sponsors, further chain integrations, new market structures, etc. FORE Predict will debut its mobile app in 2024, followed by FORE's development and more! 5.FORE's deflationary utility token rewards activity. FORE will have utility from day one: used to create, participate in & validate markets, mint NFTs, governance..
