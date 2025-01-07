Force 価格(FORCE)
Force（FORCE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00413314 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。FORCE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Force 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.55K USD
です- Force 1日内の価格変動率は +1.49%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで FORCE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FORCE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Force から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Force から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0008941089 です。
過去60日間における Force から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000100005 です。
過去90日間における Force から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000052463801858531 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.49%
|30日
|$ -0.0008941089
|-21.63%
|60日
|$ -0.0000100005
|-0.24%
|90日
|$ +0.000052463801858531
|+1.29%
Force の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.54%
+1.49%
-0.57%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Clone Force: Battle for the Blockchain is a hyper casual, narrative driven mobile card battle game where users from across the globe come together to fight powerful enemies in live gaming events. As these events conclude, the story is driven forward, creating a sense of purpose for players as their participation is what brings forth the next phase in the Clone Force universe. Instead of following the meta, Clone Force aims to look beyond the future to create something truly spectacular and sustainable. We have identified a number of common issues surrounding blockchain gaming models and plan to deliver accordingly. Allowing for purchases of in game assets to be made by the native token means the token value must always be dynamic , thus devaluing the token on the free market entirely. Or, the value of in game assets are not dynamic and in turn can end up costing a fortune, meaning no one will wish to purchase these assets using valuable tokens. All ideologies break apart at their highest state; decentralisation is great until there is no one to enforce penalties on those who steal and scam. We are here to create a fairer, safer blockchain driven by ethics and ethos. In Battle for the Blockchain, players experience raid-like battles via card based logic, allowing them to Earn, Build, Trade, and collect via sophisticated upgrade and progression mechanics, alongside web3 trading and ownership.
