For Loot And Glory’s guild is a community of players specialized in NFT Play to earn. We created this community to join forces and « capitalize » in order to maximize our revenue and take full advantage of every game we are in. Through our guild treasury and $FLAG Token (polygon chain) we will have the ability to know at any given time how many current members are active in each game. It also makes it possible to create events to support the needs of the members and reward them with a portion of the profits in the form of « Royalties » that the guild generates based on their commitment & holdings. Whether it’s private tournaments in Axie Infinity with top payouts or intensive farming weeks in CryptoRaiders, we’ve created a Decentralized Guild model where the community gets a real income for participating in the guild. Join our Discord, log in to our Dapps and claim your role based on the games you are active in, this will provide access to events and many rewards.
For Loot And Glory (FLAG) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。
For Loot And Glory (FLAG) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
For Loot And Glory (FLAG) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FLAG トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FLAG トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FLAG のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FLAG トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。