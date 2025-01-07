Football Coin 価格(XFC)
Football Coin（XFC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00772357 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。XFC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Football Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 25.90K USD
です- Football Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +0.62%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで XFC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XFC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Football Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Football Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001549139 です。
過去60日間における Football Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002976656 です。
過去90日間における Football Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00041955350901287 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.62%
|30日
|$ -0.0001549139
|-2.00%
|60日
|$ -0.0002976656
|-3.85%
|90日
|$ -0.00041955350901287
|-5.15%
Football Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.02%
+0.62%
-0.18%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
XFC Coin is a digital currency built using technology similar to that of Bitcoin, with the same monetary properties. XFC Coin is the registered crypto currency of FootballCoin, used for in-game transactions and for trading against other currencies. The first Football Manager game with collectible cards. You own what you collect. Create your own football team based on official stats and win. FootballCoin is developed on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain technology and features it’s own cryptocurrency – XFCCOIN. FootballCoin allows you to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building your fantasy team will have you choose from the available list of professional players. Based on the performance of the selected players, your team will accumulate or lose points. Positive events (such as scoring goals, contributing assists, keeping a clean sheet) will add points to your team. Negative events (such as receiving yellow/red cards, conceding goals, missing penalties) will see the players lose points. Moreover, players’ positions are of relevance as they have a direct impact on how they score in the game. Build a team with efficient players, who will score high and make you win!
