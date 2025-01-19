FoodChain Global ( FOOD ) とは何か

FoodChain Global, has created the FOOD token on Polygon building a blockchain ecosystem focused on fighting global hunger. The FOOD token brings long-term sustainability with its full ecosystem, including NFTs, staking, and exclusive merchandise. In order to incentivize staking, FoodChain Global offers interest rates from 10 to 20 percent helping to combat global inflation and encouraging holding FOOD tokens for longer periods of time. The FoodChain Global team has built is very own custom staking platform powered by Polygon and Metamask, https://staking.foodchain.global/. FoodChain Global ensures charitable donations go to the right place by utilizing the transparency of blockchain to provide public records of all transaction through their donation page. As the FoodChain Global ecosystem matures, their team will create DAOs to govern the charity wallets. In addition, since the FOOD token is based on the Polygon blockchain it ensures low transaction fees to create further utility to its users. FoodChain Global was founded out of a need for innovative organizational solutions to fight hunger. It aims to take the lead as the global trendsetting charity brand. In order to tackle the global food crisis their team is focused on continuously providing digital products that speak to Millennials and GenZ who are glued to the digital world.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

FoodChain Global（FOOD）素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト