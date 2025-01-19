FoodChain Global 価格(FOOD)
FoodChain Global（FOOD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00421542 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。FOOD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な FoodChain Global 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 344.67 USD
です- FoodChain Global 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで FOOD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FOOD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の FoodChain Global から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における FoodChain Global から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0031443454 です。
過去60日間における FoodChain Global から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0037434539 です。
過去90日間における FoodChain Global から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.06494337289102546 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0031443454
|+74.59%
|60日
|$ -0.0037434539
|-88.80%
|90日
|$ -0.06494337289102546
|-93.90%
FoodChain Global の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+74.59%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
FoodChain Global, has created the FOOD token on Polygon building a blockchain ecosystem focused on fighting global hunger. The FOOD token brings long-term sustainability with its full ecosystem, including NFTs, staking, and exclusive merchandise. In order to incentivize staking, FoodChain Global offers interest rates from 10 to 20 percent helping to combat global inflation and encouraging holding FOOD tokens for longer periods of time. The FoodChain Global team has built is very own custom staking platform powered by Polygon and Metamask, https://staking.foodchain.global/. FoodChain Global ensures charitable donations go to the right place by utilizing the transparency of blockchain to provide public records of all transaction through their donation page. As the FoodChain Global ecosystem matures, their team will create DAOs to govern the charity wallets. In addition, since the FOOD token is based on the Polygon blockchain it ensures low transaction fees to create further utility to its users. FoodChain Global was founded out of a need for innovative organizational solutions to fight hunger. It aims to take the lead as the global trendsetting charity brand. In order to tackle the global food crisis their team is focused on continuously providing digital products that speak to Millennials and GenZ who are glued to the digital world.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 FOOD を AUD に
A$0.0067868262
|1 FOOD を GBP に
￡0.0034566444
|1 FOOD を EUR に
€0.0040889574
|1 FOOD を USD に
$0.00421542
|1 FOOD を MYR に
RM0.01896939
|1 FOOD を TRY に
₺0.1493523306
|1 FOOD を JPY に
¥0.6587436834
|1 FOOD を RUB に
₽0.4319119332
|1 FOOD を INR に
₹0.3649710636
|1 FOOD を IDR に
Rp69.1052348448
|1 FOOD を PHP に
₱0.246812841
|1 FOOD を EGP に
￡E.0.2116983924
|1 FOOD を BRL に
R$0.025714062
|1 FOOD を CAD に
C$0.0060702048
|1 FOOD を BDT に
৳0.51217353
|1 FOOD を NGN に
₦6.5660646546
|1 FOOD を UAH に
₴0.1775113362
|1 FOOD を VES に
Bs0.22763268
|1 FOOD を PKR に
Rs1.1751747876
|1 FOOD を KZT に
₸2.2374606276
|1 FOOD を THB に
฿0.1449682938
|1 FOOD を TWD に
NT$0.1386451638
|1 FOOD を CHF に
Fr0.0038360322
|1 FOOD を HKD に
HK$0.0327959676
|1 FOOD を MAD に
.د.م0.0423228168