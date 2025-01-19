FONSmartChain 価格(FON)
FONSmartChain（FON）の本日のライブ価格は 0.608435 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。FON から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な FONSmartChain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 89.66K USD
です- FONSmartChain 1日内の価格変動率は -0.48%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで FON から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FON 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の FONSmartChain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0029481645510434 です。
過去30日間における FONSmartChain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0779762386 です。
過去60日間における FONSmartChain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2406350690 です。
過去90日間における FONSmartChain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.7521456259884996 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0029481645510434
|-0.48%
|30日
|$ -0.0779762386
|-12.81%
|60日
|$ -0.2406350690
|-39.54%
|90日
|$ -0.7521456259884996
|-55.28%
FONSmartChain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.34%
-0.48%
-4.82%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
FON Smart Chain is an innovative solution to bring programmability and interoperability to Beacon Chain. FON Smart Chain relies on a system of 21 active validators with Proof of Staked Authority (APoS) consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. Other than the 21 active validators, FSC will introduce more validators, e.g. another 20 inactive validators, into the validator set as backups, which will be called “Candidates”. Candidates will produce blocks and charge gas fees in FSC mainnet, but in a much less chance than the official validator set of 21 elected. The unavailable candidates will be slashed as well though in a smaller size. A decent motivation is expected to be maintained so that the candidate validators are willing to ensure the quality and help secure FSC. In an extreme case, if a majority of the active 21 validators get attacked and offline, Candidate Validators can report to Beacon Chain about the stale blocking, resume it and eventually propose a re-election of the active validator set. The FON Smart Chain also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Cross-chain transfer and other communication are possible due to native support of interoperability. Binance DEX remains a liquid venue of the exchange of assets on both chains. This dual-chain architecture will be ideal for users to take advantage of the fast trading on one side and build their decentralized apps on the other side.
