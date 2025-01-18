Fluidity 価格(FLY)
Fluidity（FLY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00455814 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。FLY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Fluidity 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.10K USD
です- Fluidity 1日内の価格変動率は +2.93%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで FLY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FLY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Fluidity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00012974 です。
過去30日間における Fluidity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002129617 です。
過去60日間における Fluidity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0010136884 です。
過去90日間における Fluidity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0006875843225349087 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00012974
|+2.93%
|30日
|$ +0.0002129617
|+4.67%
|60日
|$ +0.0010136884
|+22.24%
|90日
|$ +0.0006875843225349087
|+17.76%
Fluidity の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
+2.93%
+13.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Fluidity is the blockchain incentive layer that rewards people for using their cryptocurrencies. Fluidity Money tokens (Fluid Assets) are a 1-to-1 wrapped asset that expose holders to randomly paid rewards when they use their cryptocurrencies. Rewards are paid out according to a drawing mechanism held each on-chain transaction of Fluid Assets. These rewards are generated by the cumulative yield generated by the underlying asset, which is deposited and lent on money markets. With Fluid Assets, yield is gained through utility. The more you utilise your assets, the more yield can be potentially received over time. Existing decentralised finance incentivises leaving interest-bearing products ”idle” – sitting in an account accruing interest. Through wrapping a variety of assets with Fluid functionalities, we effectively grant utility to what would otherwise be stagnant tokens. This has the added benefit of composability and a change in how we interact with blockchain payments as a whole. Careful economic modeling ensures resilience against misuse and maintains utility, embodying the platform’s commitment to making finance accessible and rewarding for all. The $FLY Token is the Fluidity Governance Token. It has different use cases, such as Staking, Revenue sharing, Governance, Utility Mining, Utility Vaults, Utility Gauges and deciding on key protocol parameters. It also gives token holders exposure to the Superposition Layer-3. Through $FLY, token holders will be able to steer order flow, as the distribution of Utility Mining and $FLY incentives will be controlled through Utility Gauges. Fluidity becomes a marketplace for order flow, with voter incentives paid by protocols every epoch to $FLY holders to direct incentives and volume towards themselves. With $FLY, Protocols will have a tool to increase their volume and will be able to direct order flow to their liking.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 FLY を AUD に
A$0.0073386054
|1 FLY を GBP に
￡0.0037376748
|1 FLY を EUR に
€0.0044213958
|1 FLY を USD に
$0.00455814
|1 FLY を MYR に
RM0.02051163
|1 FLY を TRY に
₺0.1614949002
|1 FLY を JPY に
¥0.7123005378
|1 FLY を RUB に
₽0.4671637686
|1 FLY を INR に
₹0.3946437612
|1 FLY を IDR に
Rp74.7235946016
|1 FLY を PHP に
₱0.266879097
|1 FLY を EGP に
￡E.0.229730256
|1 FLY を BRL に
R$0.027804654
|1 FLY を CAD に
C$0.0065637216
|1 FLY を BDT に
৳0.55381401
|1 FLY を NGN に
₦7.0998956082
|1 FLY を UAH に
₴0.1919432754
|1 FLY を VES に
Bs0.24613956
|1 FLY を PKR に
Rs1.2707182692
|1 FLY を KZT に
₸2.4193695492
|1 FLY を THB に
฿0.1567544346
|1 FLY を TWD に
NT$0.1499172246
|1 FLY を CHF に
Fr0.0041479074
|1 FLY を HKD に
HK$0.0354623292
|1 FLY を MAD に
.د.م0.0457637256